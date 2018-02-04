Las Vegas woman feared husband arrested in infant’s death

A Las Vegas man charged with murder in his 10-month-old daughter’s January death told his wife months earlier that he would “end up killing” his children, according to court documents.

The wife of a Las Vegas man charged with murder in his 10-month-old daughter’s January death told Las Vegas police she had tried to leave him before, but she feared for herself and her family’s safety, according to court documents.

She told police her husband, Eric Chu, 31, had hit her, and she had told him in the past he was too rough with their children.

The mother also said that Chu had told her months earlier that he would “end up killing” his children, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

The warrant indicates that on June 23 he screamed at his then-3-month-old twins and threw a baby bottle against a wall because the babies were crying.

“(The children’s mother) stated Chu stated he was going to ‘end up killing’ the twins,” the warrant said.

While Chu didn’t make any specific threats that morning, the report said, police arrested him on a charge of unlawfully possessing a gun as a previously convicted domestic abuser.

Seven months later, about 4:50 p.m. Jan. 23, Chu called 911 to report his 10-month-old girl, Jordyn Chu, was not breathing and convulsing. Metro officers responded because Chu was threatening first responders at an apartment complex on the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard, officers said.

Jordyn died about 7 p.m. the next day at University Medical Center.

She died of blunt force injuries to her head and neck, the Clark County coroner’s office determined. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors charged Chu with murder Jan. 26, records show.

A hospital doctor also noticed Jordyn’s twin brother had marks on his neck and bruises on his face, the warrant said.

The children’s mother said she changed the twins’ diapers about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 23 before leaving for work and noticed no injuries on either baby.

The mother told police Chu had previously and repeatedly mentioned their twins stressed him out.

She also remembered Chu complaining about having twins, saying “one would have been fine” on the day Jordyn was hospitalized.

The night before, the mother told police, Chu shook the twin brother while he was in a bouncer seat because he wouldn’t stop crying.

And on the day Chu was arrested on the gun possession charge, she heard him say, “I see why parents kill their kids,” the warrant shows.

Chu told police Jordyn had a seizure while he was giving her a bath. He said he noticed she wasn’t breathing and called 911. Police asked him about her extensive brain injuries, the warrant shows, and while Chu continually denied causing them, he had no explanation as to how she received them.

At some point after speaking with police, Chu left Las Vegas. Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives determined he might have fled to Chicago. U.S. marshals arrested Chu there Jan. 26.

A report shows the Clark County Department of Family Services was previously notified of possible abuse within the family on two separate occasions; first in September 2015, where the organization determined the facts didn’t warrant an investigation, and again in September 2017, when the organization opened an investigation.

Investigators determined the allegations of abuse weren’t substantiated, according to the report.

Jordyn’s death marked the 11th homicide investigated within Clark County in 2018 and the 10th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

