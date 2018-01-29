Coroner IDs 10-month-old Las Vegas girl after father arrested

The child died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck. Her father, 31-year-old Eric Chu was arrested in Chicago on Friday and is awaiting extradition to the Clark County Detention Center.

The Clark County Coroner. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A 10-month-old girl who police suspect was killed by her father last week has been identified.

Jordyn Chu died of blunt force injuries to her head and neck, the Clark County coroner’s office determined. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Medical personnel requested assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 23 regarding a man later identified as Eric Chu, 31, who was threatening emergency personnel. The first responders were originally requested to an apartment unit at 9225 W. Charleston Blvd. for reports of an infant not breathing.

Jordyn was rushed to University Medical Center with “various life-threatening injuries,” where she died the next evening. Her death marked the 10th homicide investigated by Metro this year.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives determined Jordyn’s father was a suspect in her killing and learned he might have left for Chicago. U.S. marshals arrested Chu there Friday and he is awaiting extradition to the Clark County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact Metro’s abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

9225 W. Charleston Blvd., las vegas, nv