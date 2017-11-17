Man, 33, shot to death last week in central Las Vegas identified

Keith Washington, 33, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street.

Police block off a portion of Karen Avenue after a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds was found just after 8 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street. The man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The victim of a fatal shooting last week in the central Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Washington was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Police said there may have been a vehicle involved in the shooting, but officials have no description of the vehicle or the shooter.

Jail records indicate no arrests have been made in connection with Washington’s death, which was the 216th homicide in the county this year, and the 188th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

