Man, 36, fatally shot in North Las Vegas neighborhood

A man was shot on the 2200 block of Superior Position Street, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said. He died at the hospital.

(Thinkstock)

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, police said.

Neighbors heard yelling then gunshots just before 4:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Superior Position Street, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

Officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. He died at University Medical Center.

The shooting was targeted, and the man and his assailant knew each other, Leavitt said. Police had no description of the suspect.

The man killed wasn’t thought to have lived in the area, Leavitt said.

No witnesses reported seeing an argument or the shooting as of 7 p.m., Leavitt said. Police were looking for security footage in the area.

Anyone with information on shooting is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity once his family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2200 block Superior Position Street