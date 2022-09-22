Man accused in fatal DUI crash was out on bail from previous DUI crash, records show

It was the second time since June that Prentiss Bates, 50, has been accused of DUI, according to court records.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An impaired driver who swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a parked SUV and killing the driver, police said, was out on bail from a previous DUI, records show.

It was the second time since June that Prentiss Bates, 50, has been accused of DUI, according to court records. He was out on $50,000 bail from a June crash. When he was released, he was ordered to not drive.

And that wasn’t even his first DUI. Records show Bates also had been charged with DUI in 2012, and court records also show he has faced numerous drug charges in the past.

But Bates’ most recent crash happened Sept. 22 at about 2:28 a.m. on North Rancho Drive north of West Red Coach Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading north on Rancho at Red Coach when the Jeep hit the median and veered into the southbound lanes at a high speed.

The Jeep then crashed into a Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked in a coned-off construction zone, police said. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the collision.

The 40-year-old man who was in the parked Avalanche was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His name hadn’t yet been released on Thursday afternoon.

“The Jeep driver remained at the collision scene and showed signs of impairment,” the Metro statement said. “The Jeep driver was transported to UMC Trauma for claimed injuries. After being cleared by hospital staff, he was arrested for DUI-related charges.”

The fatality is the 105th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BretClarkson_ on Twitter.