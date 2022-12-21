Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says

A 26-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s sister during a fight outside his downtown Las Vegas home, according to a report released Wednesday.

Joseph Kennard (Metropolitan Police Department)

Joseph Kennard was charged with murder and assault on Dec. 8.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department accused Kennard of fatally shooting Rachel Lewis on Nov. 28 in front of 1018 Yucca Ave.

Lewis, 23, died the next day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lewis showed up to the house because Kennard was fighting with his girlfriend, Lewis’ sister, witnesses told police. Kennard also asked his ex-girlfriend to come over and join the fight.

Kennard told police that while Lewis and Kennard’s ex-girlfriend were fighting in the front yard, he pulled out a 9mm AR rifle and shot Lewis.

“He stated that he shot at Rachel in an attempt to get her to stop attacking (his ex-girlfriend),” according to the report.

Kennard stayed at the house after the shooting and identified himself to police.

“Kennard spontaneously uttered that he had ‘shot her on accident,’” detectives wrote in the report.

Kennard is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3.

