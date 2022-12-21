54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Homicides

Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 10:53 am
 
Joseph Kennard (Metropolitan Police Department)
Joseph Kennard (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 26-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s sister during a fight outside his downtown Las Vegas home, according to a report released Wednesday.

Joseph Kennard was charged with murder and assault on Dec. 8.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department accused Kennard of fatally shooting Rachel Lewis on Nov. 28 in front of 1018 Yucca Ave.

Lewis, 23, died the next day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lewis showed up to the house because Kennard was fighting with his girlfriend, Lewis’ sister, witnesses told police. Kennard also asked his ex-girlfriend to come over and join the fight.

Kennard told police that while Lewis and Kennard’s ex-girlfriend were fighting in the front yard, he pulled out a 9mm AR rifle and shot Lewis.

“He stated that he shot at Rachel in an attempt to get her to stop attacking (his ex-girlfriend),” according to the report.

Kennard stayed at the house after the shooting and identified himself to police.

“Kennard spontaneously uttered that he had ‘shot her on accident,’” detectives wrote in the report.

Kennard is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
2
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
3
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
4
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
5
The top new restaurants in Las Vegas for 2022
The top new restaurants in Las Vegas for 2022
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Couple found dead in suspected-murder suicide
Couple found dead in suspected-murder suicide
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
6 homicides in 5 days: More details from deadly week
6 homicides in 5 days: More details from deadly week
Police: Fatal shooting was act of retaliation for slaying day earlier
Police: Fatal shooting was act of retaliation for slaying day earlier
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
2 killed during attempt to steal semi-automatic rifle
2 killed during attempt to steal semi-automatic rifle