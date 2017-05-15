Man arrested after remains found near Lake Mead

Metro officers block an entrance to Eagle Wash Road, that leads to the crime scene, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas police arrested a man on a murder charge after possible human remains were found encased in concrete earlier this month near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Edward Bedrosian, 54, was booked Saturday into Clark County Detention Center on a single count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, jail and court records show.

Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Bedrosian in the investigation. The remains were found covered with a tarp and dirt May 2, the lake’s spokeswoman, Christie Vanover, said at the time. They were found about 9:50 a.m. in a desert area just south of popular cliff-jumping site Nelson’s Landing.

The Clark County coroner’s office hadn’t yet identified the remains or released a cause or manner of death as of Sunday morning.

Court records also identify Bedrosian as Edward Bedrusian and Edward Coleman.

