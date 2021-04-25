Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip

The shooting happened at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Malik Frost (LVMPD)

A 25-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot two people on the Strip early Sunday, killing one.

The shooting happened at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, according to Spencer. A group of men was fighting when police said Malik Frost pulled out a gun and shot another, Spencer said.

Frost ran down Las Vegas Boulevard and two people followed him, one of whom threw a rock at him. Frost then turned around and fired three shots, hitting one of the men chasing him in the leg, Spencer said.

The man shot in the leg was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive. A bystander was hit by a ricochet, but did not need to be hospitalized, Spencer said.

Frost was taken into custody at a motel on the Strip and hospitalized with injuries from the rock hitting his head.

After being treated, jail records show that Frost was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail on one murder charge and two charges of attempted murder. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning.

Metro Capt. Dori Koren, who oversees a patrol area that includes the Strip, took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to express frustration about the fatal shooting, calling it “unacceptable.”

Koren said Metro officers arrived in less than one minute, chased down the suspected shooter, since identified as Frost, and treated one victim.

“But this blatant disregard for public safety & the rule of law has to end!” he wrote.

Contact Alexis Ford at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.