Homicides

Man arrested in connection to death of woman at homeless encampment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 7:36 pm
 
Sean Harrison (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a homeless woman in east Las Vegas.

Sean Harrison, 38, was arrested and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with a woman who was shot Saturday night at a homeless encampment on Flamingo Arroyo Trail near Sloan Lane and East Sahara Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said Sunday that the victim and other members of the homeless community knew the man and that police believe the killing was not random.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.

