Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say
A homeless woman was shot dead in East Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police.
A homeless woman was shot dead in East Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said a homeless woman was shot and killed inside a tent on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, near East Vegas Valley and Cabana drives.
No further information was available.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.