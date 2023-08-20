Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say

A homeless woman was shot dead in East Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said a homeless woman was shot and killed inside a tent on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, near East Vegas Valley and Cabana drives.

