Homicides

Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2023 - 11:21 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2023 - 11:31 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless woman was shot dead in East Las Vegas Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said a homeless woman was shot and killed inside a tent on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, near East Vegas Valley and Cabana drives.

No further information was available.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

