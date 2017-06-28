Man arrested in connection with killing of 2 during Las Vegas dominoes game

California police arrested a 57-year-old man Tuesday in connection with a Sunday evening shooting during a dominoes game that left two dead in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Frederick Martin, 57 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police officers investigate a shooting on Wendy Lane in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

California police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a Sunday evening shooting during a dominoes game that left two dead in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police arrested 57-year-old Frederick Martin near Victorville, California, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday. He is awaiting extradition for two counts of open murder, two counts of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday the Clark County coroner’s office identified the men who died.

Demond Billingsley, 37, and Calvin Lashawn Clark, 20, both died of gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Police initially said that both men were in their 20s.

Billingsley died of a gunshot wound to the back, and Clark died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

Billingsley and Clark were playing dominoes with several other people at a residence at 4460 Wendy Lane, near East Craig and North Walnut roads. An argument ensued, and a man, who police identified as Martin, left the house to retrieve a gun, Las Vegas police said.

He returned with the weapon and opened fire.

The Clark family has created a Gofundme account to raise money for funeral expenses.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

Review-Journal reporter Max Michor contributed to this story.