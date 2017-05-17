Man arrested in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting

Russell Fotter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting in the northeast valley.

Russell Fotter, 23, faces one charge of murder related to a homicide on the 4100 block of Eileen Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro said Fotter fought with the man, then retrieved a gun and shot the victim.

Fotter is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. According to court records, Fotter has no previous criminal convictions in Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin have been notified and determine the cause of death.

