Man arrested in fatal shooting of housemate in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested a 44-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his housemate Friday night in western Las Vegas.

Antoine Cloutier (Metropolitan Police Department)

About 9:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 6900 block of Montcliff Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, after receiving a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators determined the man who was shot and killed lived at the home and was subleasing to Antoine Cloutier.

“The victim and Cloutier got into an argument after Cloutier was asked to move out,” Metro said. “The two got into a physical altercation, during which Cloutier produced a firearm and shot the victim.”

Cloutier fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Officers found and arrested Cloutier at about 4 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.

The man who was shot will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.