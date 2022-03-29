Man arrested in fatal shooting, ‘targeted robbery’

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots inside a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue and found a woman dead from gunshot sounds.

Scene near the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue on Friday, March 25, 2022, where police investigated a homicide inside a residential home. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder in what police described as an attempted robbery at a home in southwest Las Vegas March 25.

Clark County Detention Center records show Kamari Oliver was booked at the jail Monday on counts of felony murder, home invasion, kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon. An arrest report in the case had not been released as of Tuesday morning, but Oliver was booked under the same police event number that police issued for the killing of Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas on Friday.

Las Vegas police said at 2:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots inside a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road. Manduley, who lived there with her boyfriend and another woman, was found dead from gunshot wounds. Police Lt. Ray Spencer said three men broke into the home, and Manduley exchanged gunfire with at least one of them before she was killed.

The boyfriend, a man in his late 40s, had gone to a store and returned to find a white Mercedes-Benz in his driveway and three men leaving the house. They drove off in the Mercedes, and the boyfriend followed them and smashed into the back of the car, causing it to crash into a wall near the house. The driver of the Mercedes got out and fired several shots at the boyfriend, Spencer said.

The three men then fled the area on foot, according to a Monday news release.

Manduley’s name was released by the Clark County coroner’s office Monday. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police described the slaying in a press release as resulting from a “targeted robbery.”

