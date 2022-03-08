56°F
Man booked after fatal shooting of woman in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 1:07 am
 
Updated March 8, 2022 - 10:23 am
Marvin Simmons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )
Marvin Simmons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

A man fatally shot his girlfriend Monday night in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Marvin Simmons, 31, was booked on one count each of murder and attempted shooting into an occupied vehicle, Clark County Detention Center logs show.

He was being held without bail, and is due in court Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. in the 10000 block of Jamestown Square Avenue.

Police said the couple had argued, and when she was “leaving in a vehicle,” Simmons shot her.

Simmons was arrested in the neighborhood.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this story.

