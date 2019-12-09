Man booked on murder charge in east Las Vegas shooting

A 21-year-old man has been booked on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in east Las Vegas early Sunday.

Benjamin Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Few details have been released by Metropolitan police.

The man, according to county booking logs, is Benjamin Smith, 21, no hometown listed. He is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a gun.

The only details released so far in the case is that police were called to a shooting scene early Sunday at 5781 Shinyleaf Circle, near South Sloan Lane south of East Charleston Boulevard. Police said a report of a battery with a deadly weapon prompted the department’s homicide unit to be called.

