Man charged in southwest valley homicide

Donald Holmes (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have rebooked a man already in custody as a suspect in a southwest valley homicide earlier this month.

Donald Holmes, 47, was identified as a suspect in a March 12 shooting in the 5700 block of Ritter Lane, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Lindell Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the victim was in front of a home when a man wearing dark clothing was seen riding his bicycle toward the victim. After shots were fired, the man was seen running toward his bicycle and riding north on Steinbrenner Lane.

Holmes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

Markos Sayegh, 35, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

