78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man charged in southwest valley homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2024 - 5:13 pm
 
Donald Holmes (Metropolitan Police Department)
Donald Holmes (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have rebooked a man already in custody as a suspect in a southwest valley homicide earlier this month.

Donald Holmes, 47, was identified as a suspect in a March 12 shooting in the 5700 block of Ritter Lane, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Lindell Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the victim was in front of a home when a man wearing dark clothing was seen riding his bicycle toward the victim. After shots were fired, the man was seen running toward his bicycle and riding north on Steinbrenner Lane.

Holmes was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder.

Markos Sayegh, 35, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
Man dies from injuries in Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas
Man dies from injuries in Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas
Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide
Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide
Man dies hours after being shot in North Las Vegas
Man dies hours after being shot in North Las Vegas