Police investigate shooting death in southwest Las Vegas Valley

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Around 10:45 a.m., police received several reports of gunfire on the 5700 block of Ritter Lane, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Lindell Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A man was found with gunshot wounds.He was taken to University Medical Central, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the man was standing in front of a residence when a dark-skinned man wearing dark clothing rode a bicycle toward the victim. After the shots were fired, the assailant got back on the bicycle and rode north on Steinbrenner Lane.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.