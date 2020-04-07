Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after punch at valley bar

William Welcome, 35, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he punched another man outside a Las Vegas bar in March and the man later died.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he punched a man last month during an argument outside an east Las Vegas Valley bar, resulting in the other man’s death, court records show.

Daniel Tain, 38, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center four days after he was punched by 35-year-old William Welcome outside the Island Bar and Grill, at 2660 S. Maryland Parkway, on March 8, according to Welcome’s arrest report. Tain’s death was recorded in the Metropolitan Police Department’s online homicide log, and the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Tain’s death a homicide, but it was not publicized by the department.

The coroner’s office said Tain was from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Court records show that on April 1 Welcome was charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

According to Welcome’s arrest report, officers were called to the bar about 1:30 a.m. March 8 after a report of a man unconscious and bleeding from the head after a battery.

Several people were attempting to give Tain medical attention when police arrived, and Welcome walked up to an officer and “said he was the one responsible for injuring Tain,” the report said.

Welcome said that Tain was outside the bar talking to Tain’s boyfriend, and “Welcome felt that Tain’s boyfriend was upset,” the report said.

“Welcome said he told Tain that he needs to treat his boyfriend better and Tain became verbally aggressive,” the report said. “Welcome said Tain never tried to hit him but he thought he was going to, so Welcome hit him one time in his face with a closed fist.”

After Welcome punched Tain, the 38-year-old fell and hit his head, the report said.

Welcome told officers that while he didn’t know Tain, he did know Tain’s boyfriend, the report said.

A man who witnessed the fight told officers Welcome “was very agitated and was threatening people until police arrived,” the report said.

Tain suffered from a brain bleed and had to be intubated at the hospital, the report. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide due to blunt force injury of the head.

Welcome was released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance on March 9, court records show. A hearing is scheduled for July 6.

