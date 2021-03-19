Man charged with murder after fight with ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s ex-husband after a dispute Wednesday has been identified by Las Vegas police.

Malik Hughes, 24 (LVMPD)

Malik Hughes, 24, is being held without bail on one count of murder, according to court records. He is expected in court again Tuesday.

Officers believe that around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Hughes’ ex-girlfriend and the woman’s ex-husband went to Hughes’ apartment because the woman was fighting with Hughes over property, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

After an argument with a knife inside the apartment, the ex-husband and the woman ran outside where Hughes reportedly shot the man in the back multiple times, killing him, Spencer said.

The ex-husband had not yet been identified by the coroner’s office Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at the Sportsman’s Royal Manor Apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

