Man charged with murder in May homicide in downtown Las Vegas

James Espinoza, 22, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

James Espinoza, 22 (LVMPD)

A man has been charged with murder in the May death of a man found in an alley in downtown Las Vegas.

James Espinoza, 22, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon. Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Tuesday that Espinoza was arrested in the killing of William Hallett, 53. Hallett, who had no known address, was discovered in an alley on the 600 block of North 10th Street on May 1. He died from blunt force injuries.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday why police suspected Espinoza of involvement in Hallett’s death. Las Vegas Justice Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Espinoza on Aug. 9.

An arrest warrant return hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.