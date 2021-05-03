Police determine Saturday death near downtown was homicide

Police have identified the man found dead in an alley near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Las Vegas police investigate a body found in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police said they were investigating the possibility that the man fell from some stairs, but determined Sunday, May 2, 2021, that the death was a homicide. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

He was William Craig Hallett, a man in his 50s, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said he was unsure if the man was homeless. Craig Hallett, who said he is the man’s son, said Hallett went missing in 2018.

Officers found Hallett’s body in an alley on the 600 block of North 10th Street after receiving two anonymous reports, police said.

Spencer said Saturday that he was initially unsure whether Hallett had been murdered or if his death was the result of a fall, but he confirmed Sunday the death was a homicide.

Craig said his father was a Las Vegas native who graduated from Valley High School and worked at casinos. He said Hallett was “down on his luck” in recent years and was staying near downtown.

“I know he told other family members that he did fear for his life living over there,” Craig said in an email Sunday night. “He did disappear in 2018 and family hired private investigators to find him but no luck.”

Police had not identified a suspect or motive as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.