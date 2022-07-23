Man crashes after shooting in downtown Las Vegas, dies at hospital

The shooting occurred around 7:35 p.m. in the area of East Mesquite Avenue and North 13th Street.

A man’s fatal gunshot wound was discovered as he was taken to a hospital after crashing his car Friday night, police said.

The crash occurred on East Bonanza Road between North 22nd and 21st streets around 7:35 p.m. An man under 20 crashed into a parked car, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Paramedics transporting the man to University Medical Center noticed he had been shot. The man died at UMC, Johansson said.

He said police received a ShotSpotter notification near North 13th Street and East Mesquite Avenue around the time of the crash.

“We believe that is where the actual shooting took place, and after the shooting took place our decedent occupied his vehicle and left that area,” Johansson said.

A witness saw the man driving the wrong way on Bonanza before crashing into the parked car. Johansson said police have “zero suspect information at this point in time.”

No further information was available.

