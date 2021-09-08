81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2021 - 6:07 am
 
Updated September 8, 2021 - 7:49 am
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Glenn P ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a double shooting that left one man dead at a motel just off the Strip early Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said officers were called at 3:05 a.m. to a Howard Johnson at 165 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, for “a report of shots fired and a victim screaming for help” in a back parking lot.

Officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

“That female, during their preliminary investigation, directed them to a hotel room on property,” Johansson said.

Officers then went to the room where they found a man in his 30s dead from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to University Medical Center and was expected to survive.

“We believe that there was an altercation that occurred inside of the room during which gunshots were fired and both people were hit,” Johansson said. “At this time we are confident that there is no outstanding suspect in this case.”

Police were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
2
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
Las Vegas man arrested after growling like a dog, swearing at flight attendants
3
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
4
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
Las Vegas family’s attempt to confront car thieves ends in gunfire
5
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
Raiders most hated team in professional sports, report finds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST