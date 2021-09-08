Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting near Strip

Las Vegas police were investigating a double shooting that left one man dead at a motel just off the Strip early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a motel just off the Las Vegas Strip. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said officers were called at 3:05 a.m. to a Howard Johnson at 165 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane, for “a report of shots fired and a victim screaming for help” in a back parking lot.

Officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

“That female, during their preliminary investigation, directed them to a hotel room on property,” Johansson said.

Officers then went to the room where they found a man in his 30s dead from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to University Medical Center and was expected to survive.

“We believe that there was an altercation that occurred inside of the room during which gunshots were fired and both people were hit,” Johansson said. “At this time we are confident that there is no outstanding suspect in this case.”

Police were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

