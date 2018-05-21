Man dies after fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a man was shot multiple times early Monday, then crashed in the central valley as he tried to drive away from the scene.

A man found shot in his car Monday morning in central Las Vegas was taken to a hospital, where he died. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting was called in about 12:30 a.m. on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street.

The man was shot in the chest at a warehouse parking lot on Bond Street, Spencer said. He got into an SUV and left the scene, then struck buildings and cars before eventually crashing into a light pole a few hundred yards away on Rogers Street.

A passerby reported the crash. When he went to check on the man, he noticed the gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Spencer said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Police had not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting as of noon Monday, according to a news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

His death marks the 67th homicide the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated this year, and the 81st investigated within Clark County.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

