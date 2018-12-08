Man dies after injured during Las Vegas shooting last month

A man who was critically injured in a November shooting died last weekend from his injuries, and a suspect in his death was arrested Friday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Tyriq McKinney, 19, was booked Friday morning into the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show. His arrest came more than three weeks after the man was hospitalized in critical conditon following a shooting at 7730 S. Jones Blvd., near Robindale Road.

The man died on Dec. 2, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. His death marked the 199th homicide this year in Clark County, and Metro’s 151st homicide investigation, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records. The newspaper tracks all homicides in the county, including fatal officer-involved shootings and self-defense homicides.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting about 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 15, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Further details surrounding the shooting were not available Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.

Jail records show that McKinney also faces unrelated charges of attempted murder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and assault — all with a deadly weapon. Details surrounding that case were not known Saturday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.