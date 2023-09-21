Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas neighborhood

An investigation by North Las Vegas homicide detectives is ongoing.

North Las Vegas Police Department SUV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Sunday after being shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

North Las Vegas police said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night in the 7000 block of Crimson Shadow Street near Losee Road and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but died from his injuries Sunday night.

An investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

