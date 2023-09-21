76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department SUV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department SUV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Sunday after being shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

North Las Vegas police said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night in the 7000 block of Crimson Shadow Street near Losee Road and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but died from his injuries Sunday night.

An investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
2
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
5
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Nevada leads nation in home foreclosures, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, North Las Vegas teen who were fatally shot
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, North Las Vegas teen who were fatally shot
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas