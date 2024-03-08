56°F
Homicides

Man dies from injuries in Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 7:06 pm
 
An 18-year-old man has died from gunshot injuries suffered Wednesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

Police said the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. near Wilkinson Way and Dillon Avenue, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road.

The 18-year-old man injured in the shooting arrived at North Vista Hospital, and police were called. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old arrived at University Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

North Las Vegas detectives were notified and took over the investigation, according to a news release. Investigators believe that the victims are related to the same investigation.

The 18-year-old was moved to UMC and died from his injuries. The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No other details have been released.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

