Man dies from injuries suffered in fight in central Las Vegas

A man died Monday after he was badly injured in a fight in central Las Vegas on Saturday morning, police said.

A man died Sunday at a hospital, a day after he was injured in a fight in central Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of East Tropicana Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Saturday and found the man “suffering from apparent head and torso injuries sustained during a physical altercation,” police said in a release Monday afternoon. The man refused medical attention and was released.

The Clark County coroner’s office told police that the man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Sunday, police said. The coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Monday afternoon.

The death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

