Homicides

Man dies hours after being shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
North Las Vegas detectives are searching for clues as well as a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way near West Washburn Road and Clayton Street.

Officers found an man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later at University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, and detectives said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, according to a news release.

No additional information was available.

The man’s identification, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Identity of 1980 Nye County shooting victim determined through DNA
Man dies from injuries in Wednesday shooting in North Las Vegas
18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide
Teen girl arrested in connection with northwest valley homicide
Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69
Man found dead after being shot, crashing into wall in North Las Vegas
