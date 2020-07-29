Man dies in officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police fatally shot a man early Wednesday near Tonopah Avenue and Bruce Street, officials said.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Tonopah Avenue and Bruce Street, north of Owens Avenue, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

A shooting by police officers left one man dead, he said.

Cuevas did not say what led to the shooting or if the man was shot more than once.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

