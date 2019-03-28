Man faces murder charge after body dumped northwest of Las Vegas

Cristobal Ortiz-Hernandez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man faces a murder charge after a body was dumped in Amargosa Valley and found March 1, following a fight in Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives and Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 33-year-old Cristobal Ortiz-Hernandez and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, according to a Metro release sent Wednesday evening. Ortiz-Hernandez was arrested in connection with a dead body found by Nye County police on March 1.

Nye County police were called March 1 to U.S. Highway 95 and state Route 373, in Amargosa Valley about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, after a report of a dead body. When officers arrived they found a man’s body on the side of the road, Metro said Wednesday.

Metro and Nye County police determined that Ortiz-Hernandez and the victim fought at a home on the 7600 block of License Street, near North Buffalo Drive and Farm Road in northwest Las Vegas. The victim’s body was taken and dumped in Amargosa Valley.

It was unclear Wednesday if police believe Ortiz-Hernandez was the one who left the body in Amargosa Valley, or when the body was dumped there. Further details about his arrest were not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.

Ortiz-Hernandez faces a charge of murder and remained in the detention center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

Anyone with information about the man’s death can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.