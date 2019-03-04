Man found dead in Nye County desert

Nye County Sheriff vehicle (Special to Pahrump Valley Times)

A man was found dead Friday in a patch of open desert about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

The man was found near U.S. Highway 95, just north of Highway 373 in Amargosa Valley, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The circumstances of his discovery remain unclear.

Deputies described him as a 5-foot-10-inch black man who weighed 166 pounds. He had a tattoo on the right side of his neck that read “Brandie” and another tattoo on his upper right arm.

He apparently died of blunt force trauma to the head, deputies said.

The man’s death marked the second homicide investigation in Nye County this year. The county’s first homicide was an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a police chase. It happened Jan. 28 outside the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

36.4066826, -116.3293951