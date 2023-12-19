52°F
Homicides

Man faces murder charge in downtown stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 7:16 am
 
A 37-year-old man faces a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of anothe ...
A 37-year-old man faces a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Getty Images)

A 37-year-old man faces a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man in downtown Las Vegas on Monday.

Keith Holland was booked into Clark County Detention Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

At around 2:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Main Street, near Owens Avenue, where a man in his 30s had been stabbed several times, according to police, and later died at University Medical Center.

A fight that stemmed from a dispute that had lasted days between the two men led to the stabbing, according to Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said Monday that both men appeared to be homeless.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

