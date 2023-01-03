Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying
A 24-year-old man is suspected of killing his roommate Monday in northeast Las Vegas.
Jesus Mendoza-Zarate was arrested and booked on a murder charge after his roommate was found dead around 5:45 a.m. with a possible gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said Mendoza-Zarate and his roommate were fighting in their apartment on the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Carey Avenue, when Mendoza-Zarate shot the other man.
The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.
Mendoza-Zarate is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Thursday.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.
