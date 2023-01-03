52°F
Homicides

Man faces murder charge in northeast Las Vegas roommate’s slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Jesus Mendoza-Zarate (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jesus Mendoza-Zarate (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 24-year-old man is suspected of killing his roommate Monday in northeast Las Vegas.

Jesus Mendoza-Zarate was arrested and booked on a murder charge after his roommate was found dead around 5:45 a.m. with a possible gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Mendoza-Zarate and his roommate were fighting in their apartment on the 3500 block of San Francisco Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Carey Avenue, when Mendoza-Zarate shot the other man.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Mendoza-Zarate is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Thursday.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

