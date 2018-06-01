Man facing charges in shooting death of 2-year-old Las Vegas boy

Michael Logan, 26, was arrested Thursday on one count each of involuntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon, child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm and illegally owning or possessing a gun, jail records show.

A police vehicle leaves the Estates at Westernaire Apartment Homes at 3975 N. Nellis Blvd. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after investigators responded to a report of a 2-year-old gunshot victim. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

A man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge among other charges in the shooting death of a 2-year-old Las Vegas boy on Wednesday, county booking logs show.

Michael Logan, 26, was arrested Thursday on one count each of involuntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show. He also was charged with violating a prohibition on owning or possessing a gun.

Further details surrounding Logan’s arrest were not immediately available Friday morning.

The 2-year-old boy, who as of Friday had not been identified by the Clark County coroner, was shot just after 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in an apartment complex on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard. First responders pronounced the toddler dead at the scene, police said.

The boy who fired the shot was about 10, and investigators on Wednesday were working to determine how the child got the gun. The shooting happened when five boys under age 12, including the victim, were playing inside an apartment.

Police said one boy who lived in another apartment may have brought the handgun to the residence. It was not clear Friday whether that boy had any connection to Logan.

At the time, Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that the shooting appeared to be accidental, but that police were still reviewing evidence.

After the shooting, the toddler’s mother and a neighbor rushed to the bedroom to try to save the boy. Three of the kids in the room, including the child who fired the handgun, fled the scene.

“This is a tragic example of when children are playing with real guns what can happen,” Spencer said at the time.

