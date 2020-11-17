Man fatally shot after attacking roommate with knife identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 47-year-old man shot and killed early Nov. 6 in what police said was a self-defense shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 47-year-old man shot and killed early Nov. 6 in what police said was a case of self-defense.

He was Michael Mashburn of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer has said that Mashburn attacked his roommate with a knife, and then the roommate shot the man several times with a shotgun.

Mashburn’s death was ruled a homicide due to multiple shotgun wounds, the coroner’s office said.

About 12:50 a.m. Nov. 6, police were called to a home on the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, near West Patrick Lane and Durango Drive, after receiving a report that a man had been shot and another had been stabbed, Spencer said.

Mashburn died at the scene, and the man who had been stabbed was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Mashburn’s roommate told police that the 47-year-old had been “using drugs and was acting irrational,” Spencer said. Mashburn then “charged and attacked” the roommate with a knife, prompting the other man to shoot Mashburn.

Spencer said investigators believe the shooting was in self-defense and that the case has been sent to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

