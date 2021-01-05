Man fatally shot at house party identified

Officers received more than a dozen calls around 9:45 p.m. Saturday reporting gunshots on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, where a man was found in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a homicide on Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot at a northeast Las Vegas house party on Saturday.

Marquinn Hilliard, 20, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Officers received more than a dozen calls around 9:45 p.m. Saturday reporting gunshots on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, where a man was found in the driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said.

Spencer said the man had been at the party less than 15 minutes before he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe several other partygoers ran off before police arrived. Spencer said police are looking for any witnesses to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

