Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas car wash

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning at a car wash in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded about 10:50 a.m. to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers found a man, believed to be 42, who had been shot in the head.

He was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the shooter was gone before officers arrived, and it was unclear at what time the shooting occurred. It is not believed to be a random shooting, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to called North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.