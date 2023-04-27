Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas

It occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another man in West Las Vegas Wednesday night.

At around 6:40 p.m. a man in his 40s was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue. A man in his 20s was standing next to the man who had been shot and told police he had shot the other man, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

He said the man was taken into custody and that both men knew each other.

“Our understanding is they were having an ongoing argument about some type of transaction,” Johansson said.

A fight between the two men escalated when the man in his 20s pulled out a firearm and shooting the other man, according to Johansson.

He said no one else was outstanding in connection with the shooting.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.