Homicides

Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 3:59 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in east Las Vegas during a drug deal involving two other people, police said.

At around 8:05 p.m., officers found a man shot inside a vehicle near East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street. The man died at the scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Police said the man who was killed had arranged a meeting with two people and was shot during a drug transaction. The two other people fled on foot.

Despite the shooting taking place Sunday night, police did not release information to the public until around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Hours earlier Sunday, a man in his 30s was fatally shot near Third Street and Utah Avenue after an argument with two other men.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

