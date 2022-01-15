51°F
Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2022 - 10:59 pm
 
Police tape at a homicide scene in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street near Allan Lane and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene, police said. (North Las Vegas Police)
Police tape at a homicide scene in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street near Allan Lane and Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene, police said. (North Las Vegas Police)

A man was shot and killed in North Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street, near Tropical Parkway and Allen Lane, around 8 p.m. A man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the scene, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. He said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The suspect was booked into North Las Vegas Detention Center

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

