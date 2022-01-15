Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas
A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death in North Las Vegas on Friday.
A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street, near Tropical Parkway and Allen Lane, around 8 p.m. A man was found with gunshot wounds and later died at the scene, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. He said the shooting was not a random act of violence.
The suspect was booked into North Las Vegas Detention Center
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 702-633-9111.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
