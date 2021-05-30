Man fatally shot near east Las Vegas auto repair shop

A man was fatally shot Sunday near an auto repair business in east Las Vegas.

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate the scene of a homicide in the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Sunday near an auto repair business in east Las Vegas.

The shooting on the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard happened at about 11 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Arriving officers found the man in his late 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

In the parking lot of the Pep Boys at 3995 E. Charleston Blvd., police said the man had been in the process of hooking his vehicle up to another vehicle to tow it when another man approached him, shot him multiple times, then left the scene.

Witnesses saw the gunman running away after the shooting, Spencer said. Police are unsure if the two men knew each other.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.