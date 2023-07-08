88°F
Homicides

Man fatally shot near the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 10:31 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2023 - 10:32 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot near the Strip Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the hospital.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

