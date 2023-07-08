Man fatally shot near the Strip
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue.
A man was fatally shot near the Strip Friday evening.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the hospital.
