Man fatally shot near the Strip

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot near the Strip Friday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the hospital.

