Homicides

Person killed in shooting in east Las Vegas Valley, police say

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 2:19 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Peyton Drive.

Las Vegas police said that at 5:28 a.m., officers located an individual inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, LVMPD said.

According to police, several individuals believed to be involved in the incident were detained.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was immediately available.

