Man fatally shot while confronting sister’s boyfriend identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed when police said he confronted his sister’s abusive boyfriend at a central Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 27.

James Lepe, 19, of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said officers were called to the apartment complex around 7 p.m. Dec. 27 in response to a report of a man who had been shot. They arrived and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The man was killed during a fight with his sister’s boyfriend, who was allegedly abusive, Spencer said. He and his mother went to the suspect’s apartment and confronted him, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the brother.

The suspect fled the scene, and Spencer encouraged him to call 311 to tell his side of the story.

