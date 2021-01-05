45°F
Man fatally shot while confronting sister’s boyfriend identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 9:47 pm
 
(Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed when police said he confronted his sister’s abusive boyfriend at a central Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 27.

James Lepe, 19, of Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said officers were called to the apartment complex around 7 p.m. Dec. 27 in response to a report of a man who had been shot. They arrived and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

The man was killed during a fight with his sister’s boyfriend, who was allegedly abusive, Spencer said. He and his mother went to the suspect’s apartment and confronted him, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the brother.

The suspect fled the scene, and Spencer encouraged him to call 311 to tell his side of the story.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

