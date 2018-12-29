Man fatally stabbed at house party in North Las Vegas

A man was fatally stabbed late Friday in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally stabbed late Friday in North Las Vegas.

Just before midnight, North Las Vegas officers were called to the 3500 block of Stanley Avenue to investigate reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man lying in the street with an apparent stab wound, police said.

He was taken University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the man was at a house party on that block, and there was “a lot of yelling” heard by witnesses just before the stabbing.

The motive remained unclear Saturday morning, but investigators do not believe the killing was a random act of violence, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified of his death.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.