Man fatally stabbed during North Las Vegas fight

The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road.

North Las Vegas Police Department (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning during a fight in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road, around 11:45 a.m. and found a man who was bleeding from stab wounds, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said the man, who was in his early 30s, was taken to University Medical Center and later died.

The man was stabbed during a fight with another man in front of a business, according to Thomas.

He said a person of interest was in custody.

