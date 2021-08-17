Man fatally stabbed in downtown Las Vegas street fight identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was stabbed to death during a downtown Las Vegas fight on Sunday.

Charles Huggins, 40, died of a stab wound to the left side of his torso, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway around 5:30 p.m. and found Huggins lying in one of the westbound lanes of Charleston with a stab wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Huggins was involved in a fight with a group of men near Charleston and 11th Street before he was stabbed. He ran from the scene and collapsed in the road near a bus stop.

Detectives had not identified the men involved in the fight as of Sunday.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

