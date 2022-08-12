Man fired at group of people on street, killing 1, police say

A resident of an apartment just north of UNLV is accused of shooting two people just outside the complex, killing one.

A resident of an apartment just north of UNLV is accused of shooting two people outside the complex, killing one.

Alphonso Bullie, 23, was arrested on a warrant Aug. 10 after he stepped out of his home at the Aspen Meadows Apartments, 3601 Cambridge Street, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday.

Bullie is accused of firing at a group of four men, striking two of them, while walking outside the apartment complex on June 16 around 7:15 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.

Lashawn Bickham, 23, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds. The second man was shot multiple times but police said he was expected to survive.

Two people driving by told police they saw a man in a group of three people pull out a gun and aim it at the group of four men approaching. The witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Detectives found a blood trail from the road to where Bickham wad found, eight bullets at the scene and a Ruger 9mm thrown over a nearby fence, according to the warrant.

An anonymous witness told police they saw the shooter run into apartment 186, which was registered to Bullie.

Bullie is being held without bail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

